50,000 Shares in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.25% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYG opened at $82.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.40 and its 200-day moving average is $78.93. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.60 and a fifty-two week high of $84.91.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

