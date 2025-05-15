5,957 Shares in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Power Integrations by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Power Integrations by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on POWI shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $488,557.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,231,790.20. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 10,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $686,769.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,093.60. This represents a 18.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,954 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,862. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $54.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.50. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $79.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 96.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $105.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 129.23%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

