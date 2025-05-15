5G Stocks To Research – May 12th

Super Micro Computer, QUALCOMM, Cisco Systems, Monolithic Power Systems, Cadence Design Systems, Onsemi, and Fortinet are the seven 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, build and support fifth-generation wireless networks, including network equipment providers, telecom carriers and semiconductor manufacturers. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the growth potential of high-speed, low-latency connectivity powering applications such as IoT, autonomous vehicles, streaming and augmented reality. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 32,833,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,726,571. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $101.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $6.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,364,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,893,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.30. 8,269,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,786,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

MPWR traded up $74.05 on Monday, reaching $711.82. The company had a trading volume of 539,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,071. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $438.86 and a one year high of $959.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $572.75 and a 200-day moving average of $619.85. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of CDNS traded up $7.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $313.09. The stock had a trading volume of 910,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,511. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $85.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Onsemi (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $3.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,006,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,654,910. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $80.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ON

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $2.12 on Monday, hitting $99.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,563,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,995,412. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.59. The company has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Recommended Stories