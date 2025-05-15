63,058 Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,088,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,587,000 after buying an additional 13,964,875 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,364,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,700,000 after buying an additional 2,101,937 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 751.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,106,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,649,000 after buying an additional 1,859,401 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 16,640.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,431,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after buying an additional 1,422,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,473,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $66.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.56. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $77.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.08.

Trip.com Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.02%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.53.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

