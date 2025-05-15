6,392 Shares in Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CQP opened at $59.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.45. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $46.73 and a one year high of $68.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.66.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSE:CQP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 325.95% and a net margin of 28.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $53.60.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

