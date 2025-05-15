6,579 Shares in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABM. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 834.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on ABM Industries from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $41,672.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,818,209.04. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Michael Mahoney sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $28,734.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,203.50. This trade represents a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,174 shares of company stock valued at $160,460 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $51.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.70. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $59.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 84.13%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

