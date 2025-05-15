6,691 Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,235,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,635,000 after purchasing an additional 365,851 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 150,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $656,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $56.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.30. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -941.17, a PEG ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $56.55.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

