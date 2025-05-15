933 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC

Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 933 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after buying an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,213,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 216.4% in the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,798 shares of company stock valued at $17,696,733. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $210.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.94 and its 200-day moving average is $208.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

