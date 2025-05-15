ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) CEO Sells $41,672.00 in Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $41,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,818,209.04. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ABM Industries Trading Down 0.8%

ABM stock opened at $51.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $40.85 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average of $51.70.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

