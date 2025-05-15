Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Adient were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Adient by 6,924.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 803.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Adient by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Adient by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADNT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays cut shares of Adient from an “equal weight” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Adient Stock Performance

Shares of Adient stock opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 791.50, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

