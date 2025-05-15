Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Aehr Test Systems were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $279.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 2.21. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $21.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aehr Test Systems

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, EVP Alberto Salamone sold 4,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $45,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,668.28. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aehr Test Systems to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

