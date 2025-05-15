agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 102.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,703 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in agilon health were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

agilon health stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. agilon health, inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of agilon health from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of agilon health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of agilon health in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on agilon health from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

