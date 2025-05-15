Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,878,623 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 323,454 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.47% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $49,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth $14,564,000. Castalian Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth $3,353,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth $2,493,000. Orvieto Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth $2,070,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,440,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alliance Resource Partners

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, SVP Timothy J. Whelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $1,256,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,450.50. This trade represents a 34.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 0.6%

Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $26.36 on Thursday. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $30.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.52.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $540.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.31 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 4th.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

