Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 6,787 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHFree Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $23,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 84,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 75,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $1,657,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,338.14. This represents a 29.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.42 per share, with a total value of $93,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,040. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMH opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.46. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.78.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $459.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMH. StockNews.com raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

