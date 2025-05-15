Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 956,476 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 253.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,333,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 956,476 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $24,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in KE by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 169,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC lifted its stake in KE by 284.5% during the fourth quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,689,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEKE opened at $20.15 on Thursday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.73.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from KE’s previous — dividend of $0.17. KE’s payout ratio is 64.58%.

BEKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.70 to $24.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.26.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

