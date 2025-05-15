Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 97,329 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,329 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of HealthEquity worth $25,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,304,089,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,107,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,701,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,728,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,568,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HQY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $98.06 on Thursday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.01 and a 12-month high of $115.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 89.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $695,027.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,433,820.30. This represents a 13.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $446,487.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,842.85. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.