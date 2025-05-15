Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,711,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,477 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 3.54% of Xponential Fitness worth $23,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPOF. 4D Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,151,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,391,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 169,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 98,455 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPOF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

Xponential Fitness stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $477.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.57. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $76.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Xponential Fitness Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

