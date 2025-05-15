Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 651.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 798,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 692,390 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $25,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.42. The company has a market cap of $784.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.31. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $39.72.

Insider Activity

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $116.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.20 million. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.94%.

In related news, Director Beatriz V. Infante sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $176,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,526.40. This represents a 5.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $1,117,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 298,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,505.66. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,038 shares of company stock worth $3,669,775. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LQDT. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

