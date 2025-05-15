Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 230.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,372 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $21,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPAC. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 321.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 82,376 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $45.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $51.91.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $145.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

