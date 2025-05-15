Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 615,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290,037 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $23,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 84,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 842.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 102,357 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,123,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

NYSEARCA IMTM opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.80. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $34.65 and a 1-year high of $43.28.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

