Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 22,072 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 211,917 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,072 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $21,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPX. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1,736.2% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 891,351 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $92,299,000 after purchasing an additional 842,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $78,181,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,708,649 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $384,031,000 after purchasing an additional 540,703 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,521,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 470,167 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 320,912 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.38.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $92.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.94. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $122.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.97 and a 200-day moving average of $102.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.66 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.31%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.65%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

