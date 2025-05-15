Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 247,779 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 505.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 247,779 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.19% of Logitech International worth $24,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,445,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,409,000 after purchasing an additional 414,236 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,872,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,478 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,598,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,127,000 after purchasing an additional 146,338 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,273,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,254,000 after purchasing an additional 266,167 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,888,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $87.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.37 and its 200 day moving average is $85.67. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $64.73 and a 12 month high of $105.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Logitech International from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America raised Logitech International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Logitech International from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Logitech International Company Profile



Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

