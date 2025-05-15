Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 1,597,780 Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,597,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,334,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 840,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,022,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,803,000 after purchasing an additional 21,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LSPD stock opened at $10.78 on Thursday. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35.
Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
