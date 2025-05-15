Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,345,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,619 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.48% of Macy’s worth $22,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Macy’s by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,751,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,454 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 7,838,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,572 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,151 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,137,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,832,000 after purchasing an additional 774,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $96,689,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark raised shares of Macy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In other news, EVP Tracy M. Preston sold 2,780 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $35,250.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,723 shares in the company, valued at $59,887.64. This trade represents a 37.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adrian V. Mitchell sold 3,489 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $47,938.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,107.10. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,751 shares of company stock valued at $537,790 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of M stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 21.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.1824 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

