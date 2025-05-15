Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,661,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 349,878 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.80% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $23,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,087,000. Landmark Investment Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $21,342,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,837,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,548 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,200,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $14,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $11.01 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.75.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 169.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

See Also

