Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499,243 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $22,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $75.22 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $68.51 and a 52-week high of $89.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Service Co. International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $410,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,651.72. The trade was a 10.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $4,228,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 982,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,066,078.48. The trade was a 4.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,900 shares of company stock worth $5,153,461. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

