Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 78.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 599,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,694 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Braze worth $25,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Braze by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in Braze by 9,188.9% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Braze by 8,436.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Braze alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRZE has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Braze presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Braze Trading Down 0.2%

Braze stock opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 1.15. Braze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.45 and a 1-year high of $48.33.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.72 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Braze

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $129,093.66. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 248,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,713,989.02. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $61,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,609.70. The trade was a 8.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,937 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,381. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Braze Profile

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.