Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,812,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,844 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.84% of Neogen worth $22,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Neogen by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Neogen by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Neogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEOG. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Neogen from $6.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Neogen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $6.38 on Thursday. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $18.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.83.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Neogen had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neogen news, Director James P. Tobin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,252.02. This trade represents a 36.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy M. Rocklin acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $62,375.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,072.13. The trade was a 52.55% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 83,500 shares of company stock worth $431,525. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

