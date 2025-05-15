Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $22.13 Million Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,057 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $22,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $107.72 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.24 and a 52 week high of $164.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.49.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $1,191,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,616,168.96. This represents a 10.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

