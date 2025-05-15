Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $22.54 Million Holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $22,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARM by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARM by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARM by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ARM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ARM. Guggenheim cut their price target on ARM from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on ARM from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KGI Securities started coverage on ARM in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on ARM from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.76.

ARM Price Performance

Shares of ARM stock opened at $133.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $139.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.78 and its 200-day moving average is $131.87. Arm Holdings plc has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $188.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 21.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

ARM Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.