Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $22.58 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,322 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $22,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $96.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.18 and a 200-day moving average of $97.65. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $89.70 and a one year high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 44.09%.

Otis Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $701,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,934.30. The trade was a 9.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

