Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $22.88 Million Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 623,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,556 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $22,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 12,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 82,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.4%

Suncor Energy stock opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $41.95.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.4133 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

