Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $23.19 Million Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 989,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,300 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $23,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 224,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 886,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 25,411 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 248.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 66,918 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $14,975,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.68.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of KIM stock opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.26. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $536.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 965.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.87%.

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.