Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $23.28 Million Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,739 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Polaris worth $23,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 15,283 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 116,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 14,790 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,776,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Polaris by 371.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $76.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.36.

Polaris Stock Down 0.5%

PII stock opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.05. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $88.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 372.22%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Further Reading

