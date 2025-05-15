Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $23.80 Million Position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,484 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 2.93% of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF worth $23,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OUSA. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 299.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 62,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 448,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,805,000 after acquiring an additional 209,056 shares during the last quarter.

OUSA stock opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.70 million, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.81. ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $55.60.

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares US Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large-cap US stocks based on four factors: high quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality. OUSA was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

