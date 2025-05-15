Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $25.59 Million Holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 891,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.48% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $25,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 30,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 885,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,425,000 after buying an additional 125,481 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,183,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 885.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1,384.0% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 181,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 169,064 shares during the period.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of INTF stock opened at $32.76 on Thursday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $30.27.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

