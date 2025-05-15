Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $25.92 Million Stock Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $25,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Inter Parfums by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. SRH Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 791.7% during the fourth quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $124.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.33. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.65 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.21 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $183,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.60.

About Inter Parfums

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Stories

