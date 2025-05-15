Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,287,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282,943 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Domo worth $23,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Domo by 56.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 28,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Domo by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Domo by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Domo by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David R. Jolley sold 25,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,224.33. This trade represents a 8.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joshua G. James acquired 77,300 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $502,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,900. This represents a 196.69% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DOMO. DA Davidson raised Domo to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Domo from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Domo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Domo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.67. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $78.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

Further Reading

