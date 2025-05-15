Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 565,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $22,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 333,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,095,000 after purchasing an additional 94,348 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 340.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 23,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 211,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 150,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson set a $54.00 price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $39.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.18.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $268.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.68 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 295.08%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

