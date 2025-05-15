Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,448 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $22,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 70,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $61.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $64.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.90.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

