Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 363,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86,679 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $25,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Robert Half by 613.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Robert Half by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Price Performance

Shares of RHI opened at $47.47 on Thursday. Robert Half Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $78.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average of $61.80.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.19). Robert Half had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane cut Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial set a $55.00 price target on Robert Half and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Robert Half from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

