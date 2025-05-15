Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,881 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.80% of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF worth $22,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. White Pine Investment CO acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $634,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 111,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,112,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,445 shares during the last quarter.

SNPE opened at $52.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.03. Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $43.43 and a twelve month high of $55.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.45.

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

