Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $25,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $122.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.35. The stock has a market cap of $173.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $102.44 and a fifty-two week high of $128.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0251 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

