Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 117,846 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,846 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.69% of IPG Photonics worth $21,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,352,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,335,000 after purchasing an additional 173,584 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 999,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,694,000 after acquiring an additional 28,606 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 375,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,310,000 after acquiring an additional 95,199 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after acquiring an additional 19,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 343,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,958,000 after acquiring an additional 89,237 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. CL King upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of IPGP opened at $65.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.36. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 0.92.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $227.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

