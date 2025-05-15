Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 205,475 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,475 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Ovintiv worth $21,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3,571.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OVV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.65.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $38.93 on Thursday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $51.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

