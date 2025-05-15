Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 2,416 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.57% of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF worth $25,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 3,148.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWV opened at $115.89 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.02 and a fifty-two week high of $118.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.26.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

