Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 57,708 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,708 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $23,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 568.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in BlackLine by 596.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.94. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $66.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.89 and its 200 day moving average is $55.12.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). BlackLine had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America raised BlackLine from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BlackLine from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $451,400.96. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,113.38. This represents a 12.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

