Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases New Shares in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 386,540 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $24,089,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Grupo Financiero Galicia at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 9,082.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,492,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,935,000 after acquiring an additional 11,366,972 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1,723.9% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,520,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,570 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth $78,711,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 778.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 901,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,152,000 after acquiring an additional 798,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth $27,369,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ GGAL opened at $62.71 on Thursday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Financiero Galicia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

