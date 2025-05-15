Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,169 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $23,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $201.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $165.03 and a 52-week high of $275.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.25.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $615.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.40 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 19.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NDSN. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NDSN

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.