Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,388 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $23,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CXT. Capital International Investors raised its position in Crane NXT by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,351,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,658,000 after purchasing an additional 597,537 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,517,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,754,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,337,000 after acquiring an additional 336,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,719,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Crane NXT from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Crane NXT from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered Crane NXT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Crane NXT Trading Down 0.2%

CXT opened at $55.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.27. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52 week low of $41.54 and a 52 week high of $67.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.46 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 12.38%. Crane NXT’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.37%.

Crane NXT Profile

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.